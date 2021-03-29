Argyle police earn Mental Health Officer certifications

Last month, all officers in the Argyle Police Department earned their Mental Health Officer certifications.

The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement requires all officers to have training in Crisis Intervention but does not require the Mental Health Officer course, according to a news release from the town of Argyle. Chief Emmitt Jackson said the Argyle Police Department opted to send all officers to this course because it offers next-level training to prepare every officer on duty.

“I recognize that police calls involving mental health issues are increasing nationally and have seen our officers respond to a good number of them,” Jackson said in a statement. These are some of the most volatile — and potentially dangerous for both citizens and police — class for service because they involve an individual who may not respond rationally to an officer’s commands or presence.”

All of the APD officers who weren’t already certified completed a week-long course and a life-saving course to further inform and educate the officers about mental health.

“When a citizen reaches out to the Argyle Police Department for help in these situations, I did not want to count on the officer who responds being one of a select few in our agency who possesses the special skills to calmly and safely resolve their issue,” Jackson said. “For this reason, we have certified every edible member of our patrol staff as a Mental Health Officer.”