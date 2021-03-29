Newspaper to host candidate forums

Election Day is Saturday, May 1, with early voting starting on Monday, April 19 and The Cross Timbers Gazette will host three candidate forums to help voters make informed choices.

A televised Highland Village City Council candidate forum will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, April 5, at Highland Village City Hall. The forum can be viewed live on Channel 43 for Frontier subscribers and Channel 15 for Spectrum subscribers. It will also be available live and on demand on the city website at www.highlandvillage.org/HVTV.

There are two contested races in Highland Village in Place 3 and 5.

All five Flower Mound mayoral candidates will participate in a forum on Thursday, April 8, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Flower Mound Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timbers Road. Lewisville ISD candidates are also invited and will address the public at the beginning of the forum. The event will be televised live and rebroadcast on FMTV, the town’s government access cable channel. It will also be live-streamed and archived on the town’s website. The public is invited to attend in-person.

Double Oak Town Council candidates will discuss issues at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, at Town Hall, 320 Waketon Rd. The town will broadcast the forum on the Town of Double Oak’s Facebook page and post the recording on the town website. Town Hall will open at 6 p.m. before the candidate forum for a public meet and greet with the candidates.

This year, three candidates are vying for two at-large Double Oak council seats.

The public is invited to submit questions for the candidates of each forum in advance here. Questions should be worded in a general way so all candidates can respond to them.

Longtime Flower Mound resident and newspaper columnist Bob Weir will moderate the candidate forums.