Weir: Dr. Richardson discusses COVID-19 vaccinations in Denton County

Although we have Denton County officials and numerous volunteers working assiduously to administer Covid-19 vaccinations to tens of thousands of residents, there may still be some who aren’t aware of the opportunity they have to avail themselves of this valuable and well-organized process. In order to provide more info to those who haven’t been vaccinated, I asked Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of Public Health for Denton County, to answer some questions that might be on the minds of residents. For example, how many have been vaccinated so far; which vaccines are being used; where residents can go to sign up for their shots; the locations used to administer same and many more. Information can also be obtained at: DentonCounty.gov/vaccine

The following is a short bio of Dr. Richardson.

“Dr. Matt Richardson was appointed as the Director of Public Health for Denton County in the summer of 2014. Dr. Richardson previously served as Director with the City of Amarillo and Potter/Randall Counties for 9 years. Dr. Richardson has authored peer-reviewed publications, testified to the Texas Legislature regarding public health issues and continues to advocate for public health practice and resources for Denton County and the state of Texas. He has a bachelor’s degree in Biology from Abilene Christian University and both Master’s and Doctoral degrees in Public Health from the University of North Texas. He is currently board certified and Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. Dr. Richardson also serves as an accreditation site reviewer for public health programs in universities across the US. Matt lives in Argyle with his wife of 24 years and their two daughters.”