Gaylord Texan Resort inviting families to ‘Spring It On’

Gaylord Texan Resort will hold a bunch of family-friendly events and activities this spring under the theme, “Spring It On.”

“Once Upon a Spring” activities will include “Paint Me A Fairytale,” an interactive show led by Mother Goose, as well as painting canvases in the Spring Art Studio, decorating sweet treats in Sunshine & Sprinkles Cookie Decorating, discovering animals throughout the resort grounds using Wildlife Rescue augmented reality, and the Hop-Along Atrium Dance Party. Those of all ages will enjoy Bloomin’ Buddies Animal Encounters and Spring “Breakout” Escape Room, as well as scavenger hunts, movie nights, trivia and family bingo. Along with the festive springtime activities, guests will also discover vibrant florals and lush greenery throughout the resort’s 4.5 acres of airy indoor gardens.

Easter EGG-stravaganza activities will run through Easter Sunday and include an Easter Bunny Scavenger Hunt, Easter Bunny Meet & Greet for socially distant photos and Brunch with the Easter Bunny (Easter Sunday only). The events and activities have been developed in accordance with Marriott’s “Commitment to Clean” program and with enhanced protocols and social distancing measures, according to news release from the resort. Programming will also operate in consideration with the latest local, state, and federal legislation.

For more information on Gaylord Texan’s spring activities and overnight room packages, go to GaylordTexan.com.