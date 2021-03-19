Meet the candidates: Highland Village City Council Place 3

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls this spring to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this May. Election Day is Saturday, May 1, with early voting April 19-27.

The 2021 Highland Village City Council general election is for Council members for Places 3, 5 and 7, each for a term of two years. Those seats are currently held by Mike Lombardo, Tom Heslep and Daniel Jaworski, respectively. All the incumbents filed to run again, while Andrew Crawford is challenging Lombardo for Place 3 and Jason Bates is challenging Heslep for Place 5.

The candidates for Highland Village City Council Place 3 are listed in alphabetic order below:

Place 3 (2-year-term)

Andrew William Crawford, 38

Occupation: Software consultant

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? I want to continue to create a safe, welcoming, and prosperous environment for our Residents and Businesses, supporting additional resources for our police and fire departments but also by looking for effective investments in innovative projects to continue to expand the opportunities available to all of us in Highland Village.

What is your mission statement? To ensure that the development of current projects continue to create a safe and prosperous community.

Email: [email protected]

Mike Lombardo (i), 51

Occupation: VP of business development for SP Plus Corporation

Education: BA from the University of Texas

Public Service: Highland Village Planning & Zoning Commission 2012-14, City Council 2014-present

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? I was originally motivated to run for City Council because of my love for the City and my belief that my business experience would be a benefit to the City. I believe I am the best choice for Highland Village City Council Place 3 because of my years of Council experience. With seven years of service, I am the most tenured member on the Council with the exception of the Mayor. I have spent many hours over the years examining budgets, reviewing ordinances, reviewing site plans, reviewing candidates for Boards and Commissions, interviewing senior City Staff and working hard to keep Highland Village the great place to live that it is. For me, there is no learning curve and I will hit the ground running without missing a beat.

What is your mission statement? My mission is to make sure our city has the best people and equipment, to keep Highland Village one of the safest cities in Texas, to keep our taxes low, to maintain our beautiful parks & trails, to promote the highest quality developments and to keep local control here in Highland Village.

Candidate Facebook page: Mike Lombardo – Highland Village City Council, Place 3 Mayor Pro Tem

Email: [email protected]