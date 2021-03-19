Advanced Pain Institute of Texas: Pain management from head to toe

Dr. Eric Anderson has a simple treatment philosophy: care for patients as you would care for your own family members.

Instilling this philosophy into the culture and office staff helps to mitigate the stressful scenarios he encounters all too often — patients in constant pain such as back pain, neck pain, or a nagging case of plantar fasciitis.

“When you call our office for help, you are greeted by a real person, no voice prompts or phone trees,” Dr. Anderson said.

There are many pain management practices throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area, all touting head-to-toe remedies to help you. But if you want to go where everybody knows your name, look no further than Advanced Pain Institute of Texas in Lewisville.

Since opening in 2017 under Dr. Anderson and Dr. John Broadnax, they have set the standard for world-class, minimally-invasive, multi-disciplinary pain management.

And they can see you right now.

“Besides our people, that’s what sets us apart — availability,” Dr. Anderson said. “It’s all about getting people the help they need so they can get back to living their best life.”

Dr. Anderson is a double board-certified interventional pain management physician. He completed his Pain Fellowship at Texas Tech and has been awarded several patient choice awards for his ability to tackle literally any pain issue. This includes everything from abdominal pain to carpal tunnel syndrome, joint pain, spine pain, and more.

He incorporates minimally-invasive techniques many are unaware of, such as radio frequency ablation, a simple procedure that targets the source of pain in the lower back and neck and eliminates them.

But what patients truly appreciate is his responsiveness, relationship-first mindset, and insistence on tailoring treatments to each patient’s medical needs.

“The point is to get off of pills and back to the golf course, exercising, and their normal life. That’s why we do this,” he said. “I always promise patients that I can’t guarantee we’ll eliminate all of their pain, but I guarantee them we will never stop trying. We can give them their life back. That’s what’s most fulfilling about this field of medicine.”

