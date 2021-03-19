How will the deep freeze affect your trees and shrubs?

Assessing freeze damage is essential to your trees and shrubs’ future health and sustainability.

Tuesday morning, Feb. 16, was the coldest day in 72 years with -2 degrees at DFW Airport. Everyone knows Dallas/Fort Worth and much of the state have experienced up to 14 days below freezing with some days below 0.

We are thankful for everyone who has contributed to assisting family, friends, neighbors, and the homeless with food, water, generators, and shelter.

Once we assess damage to our homes from broken water pipes and water damage, we will think about the winter damage to our trees and shrubs.

How will the extended below-freezing temperatures in North Texas affect our trees and shrubs? The fact is it is way too early to know. If you have broken branches, then it will be ideal to have them removed.

Otherwise, patience and continued observation will be the key. Do not rush to remove shoots and branches that appear to be dead. It will be best to see how the trees and shrubs leaf out in the spring months.

Luckily, the snow and ice provided moisture to the root system to mitigate some of the damage caused by the extreme cold weather.

It would be a good idea to schedule an appointment with a TreeNewal ISA Certified Arborist to evaluate your trees within the next couple of weeks.

We will evaluate your trees and make recommendations for soil conditioning and fertilization which will help your trees through their distressed state.

Call us at 817-916-4007 to schedule an appointment.

(Sponsored content)