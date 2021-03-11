Local towns waiving fees, adjusting rates following winter storm

Local towns are offering residents different ways to save time or money for issues that arose during last month’s major winter storm.

The town of Flower Mound is adjusting the sewer rate calculation to not include the usage during the storm, which should keep residents’ sewer rates from being impacted by excess use due to dripping faucets or broken pipes, according to a town spokesperson. Flower Mound residents can fill out a water leak adjustment form for a possible adjustment to a water bill due to broken pipes.

The town of Argyle is allowing residents to apply for permit after the fact, to help expedite repairs, according to Town Administrator Rich Olson.

On March 1, the Double Oak Town Council approved a two-month permit fee waiver for residents and businesses needing to make repairs that are a direct result from the February storm, according to a news release from the town. Residents and businesses must still obtain all necessary town permits and inspections, just the associated permit fee will be waived for applications received through April 30.

Some local residents were worried about footing expensive power bills, but Denton Municipal Electric’s fixed rates did not change. DME customers did not experience spikes in their utility bills, but the city of Denton sued ERCOT over the record-high energy prices. The CoServ Gas Board of Directors decided that the rate set on Feb. 1, 2021 will remain the same for February and March, guaranteeing that gas customers will not be severely impacted by the high wholesale prices that customers with other providers have faced.