ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Flower Mound receives accreditation

ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Flower Mound recently earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Accreditation, which the company says reflects the hospital’s commitment to safe, quality patient care.

The accreditation is voluntary and earned by demonstrating continuous compliance with The Joint Commission’s performance standards, according to a ClearSky news release. ClearSky Rehabilitation of Flower Mound is a 29-bed hospital that provides specialized rehabilitative care to individuals living with disabling injuries or illnesses such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, or other debilitating conditions such as COVID-19.

“The accreditation recognizes the hospital staff’s commitment to continuous improvement in patients’ rehabilitative care,” said Brian Abraham, CEO of ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Flower Mound. “Our goal is to help our patients recover and return home quickly, and stay home, with as much independence as possible.”

To earn the accreditation, the hospital underwent a rigorous, unannounced review by The Joint Commission, in addition to on-site observations and interviews. During the visit, a team of reviewers evaluated compliance with hospital standards spanning several areas, including patient safety, infection control, and medication safety.

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help healthcare organizations measure, assess, and improve performance.