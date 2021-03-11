Local school district administrators receive state, national awards

Two administrators in local school districts were recently awarded with statewide or national awards.

Lewisville ISD Chief Technology Officer Bryon Kolbeck was recently recognized with the Frank Withrow Outstanding CTO of the Year award, a national recognition from the Consortium for School Networking that recognizes a standout member whose leadership has helped transform their school district, according to a LISD news release.

“I’m honored and humbled to be awarded CoSN’s Chief Technology Officer of the Year,” Kolbeck said. “It is a tremendous recognition of the efforts of our team in Lewisville ISD, and I am proud to accept the award on behalf of the more than 115 hard-working technology department staff members in our district. I feel extremely fortunate to work in a school district like Lewisville ISD, whose leadership and community has long supported technology, both as an instructional tool in the classroom and to serve our staff members.”

Kolbeck oversees the district’s three technology divisions: Technical Services, Information Services and Network Infrastructure & Cyber-Security. Since joining the district in 2015, Kolbeck has remained committed to leading LISD Technology to new heights.

“There is no one more deserving of this honor than Bryon Kolbeck,” said LISD Superintendent Dr. Kevin Rogers. “He exemplifies the best of public education and is committed to serving the students and staff of this district. His leadership, knowledge and expertise has played a key role this school year as we continue to navigate a year unlike any other.”

Additionally, in the midst of the global pandemic, Kolbeck spearheaded LISD’s participation in Sprint’s “1Million Project,” a foundation that works to close the accessibility gap. Nearly 400 high school students across the district were provided internet hotspots through the partnership, allowing them to learn remotely during school closures.

“Bryon’s track record accurately reflects his steadfast dedication to advancing education technology,” said Keith Krueger, CEO of CoSN. “We are excited to recognize his vast list of achievements with the CTO of the Year award. School districts that have active technology leaders like Bryon are day-in and day-out preparing their students to succeed in the ever-changing technological landscape.”

Northwest ISD’s Executive Director for College, Career Readiness, and Innovation, CyLynn Braswell, has been named the Career and Technical Association of Texas Administrator of the Year, according to a Northwest ISD news release.

“In my opinion, CTAT could not have selected a better leader for this award,” said Dr. Ryder Warren, Northwest superintendent. “We are fortunate to have her working on behalf of our student population to make sure they are fully prepared for opportunities presented to them following graduation. CyLynn has proven time after time that she will do anything it takes to serve our children because they are always her focus.”

Under Braswell’s leadership within NISD, the district offers eight high school academic academies with open enrollment. Additionally, beyond the expansion of CTE in all six middle schools, 17 programs of study are offered at each comprehensive high school, providing unique opportunities designed to meet the individual needs of all secondary students, ensuring they are future-ready.

Braswell has been integral in establishing and promoting a variety of district-wide initiatives with the goal of providing real world, authentic opportunities for all students, according to Northwest ISD.

“CTAT is proud to have CyLynn represent Texas,” said Robin Painovich, CTAT Executive Director. “She is leading one of the top CTE programs in Texas and we are very proud to honor her with our highest award for administrators.”