Denton ISD Board candidates withdraw from race

The number of candidates for Place 2 on the Denton ISD Board of Trustees continues to dwindle.

Five different people filed earlier this year to run for the seat, but Incumbent Jeanetta Smith withdrew her application just before the filing deadline on Feb. 1. In late February, another candidate, Keith Antigiovanni, also officially withdrew. He could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Another Place 2 candidate, Mark Osborne, said he is also withdrawing from the race, though it wasn’t clear if it was too late for his name to be removed from the ballot. As of Wednesday, his application does not say it was withdrawn on the Denton ISD website.

Osborne said that after talking to other candidates, “it was obvious that they are way ahead of where I am in the campaign, and I decided that I’m not prepared to make a go at it.”

That leaves two remaining candidates for Place 2: Sheryl English, a realtor from Denton, and Amy Bundgus, a leadership executive from Lantana. Osborne said that after speaking to Bundgus about her platform, he will support her campaign.

“I think a lot of what Amy is running on is in line with some of my concerns,” Osborne said, adding that one of those issues is college and career preparation. “I teach at community colleges and see students come in unprepared for the careers they’re looking into. I think there’s too much socialization going on in schools, and they need to be focusing on the three Rs.”