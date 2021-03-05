More full closures coming this weekend on Hwys 121, 26

Some full closures of highways near Flower Mound will affect weekend traffic.

As part of the ongoing DFW Connector project, the following closures will take place beginning 8 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday, at the latest:

Full closure of northbound Hwy 26 from Grapevine Mills Trail to FM 2499. Traffic will be detoured to Bass Pro Drive, then the northbound Hwy 121 frontage road to Sandy Lake Road.

Full closure of southbound Hwy 121 at Sandy Lake Road. Traffic will be detoured to Hwy 26, then Bass Pro Drive.

These are the same closures that were conducted last weekend, and this weekend they will allow crews to complete permanent striping along southbound Hwy 121, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.