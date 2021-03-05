Heslep seeks second term on Highland Village Council

Tom Heslep Jr., 61, is seeking a second term on Highland Village City Council in the May 1 General Election.

Heslep said he has enjoyed his time on City Council and highlighted some of the council’s accomplishments over the last two years, including the hiring of a new city manager, approving two new residential subdivisions, rebuilding Kids Kastle and improving the city streets, parks and trails.

“My goal is to serve, give back and help make a difference in the community that I am so proud to call home,” Heslep said in a statement. “I would greatly encourage anyone who wants to serve to take the step and get involved in Highland Village.”

Heslep was first elected in May 2019 after serving on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission from 2016-2019. He currently serves on the Board of Medical City Lewisville, Treasurer and Board Member for The Lewisville Education Foundation and is actively involved in the Highland Village Business Association, Cross Timbers Rotary Club and the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce, according to a news release from his campaign. Heslep was born and raised in Dallas and has been a resident of Highland Village since 1991. He is a banker and is currently the Market President for Independent Financial, where he leads the commercial lending team for the Highland Village, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Grapevine markets. He is a graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University and The Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University. He and his wife, Kelly, have been married for 38 years and have two daughters, one of whom is a Highland Village resident.