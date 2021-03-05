Korean chicken restaurant coming soon to Flower Mound

Mad for Chicken, a restaurant best known for its Korean fried chicken, is coming soon to Flower Mound.

The small chain’s Flower Mound location will be at 1050 Flower Mound Road in the old State Draft House space. The only other Mad for Chicken location in North Texas is in McKinney.

Mad for Chicken is best known for its signature soy garlic fried chicken and unique Korean inspired dishes, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound, and the chain also serves a variety of chicken dishes, wings, sandwiches, kimchi fries and quesadillas, sweet potato fries, bulgogi bowls, salads and more.

An opening date has not been announced, as of Thursday. View a full menu online here.