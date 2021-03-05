Foodie Friday: The Tavern at Lakeside

Over the past couple of years, The Tavern at Lakeside has become one of our team’s favorite places to stop in for lunch. And we know many of you out there have become regulars as well. In fact, the daughter of one of our agents goes every Tuesday with a group of her friends for “Tavern Tuesday.”

The Tavern has done an amazing job the past year anticipating and meeting its customers needs during COVID. When toilet paper and paper towels were hard to come by, they reached out to their restaurant distributor and opened a market inside the restaurant so they could sell those items. They increased the amount of outdoor seating so there’d be plenty of space for customers to safely social distance. And they continued to provide the same great food and service everyone had come to know.

They also made some updates to their food and drink offerings. When the Tavern first opened, they had around 20-25 whiskeys, bourbons, and scotches. Now they have over 100 from all over the world with some exclusive options like Macallan 25.

If you’re a whisky fan, you’ll love the Tavern’s signature Old Fashioned made with a local whiskey from Lewisville, Angostura bitters, and a house-made orange simple syrup.

The Tavern has also added some incredible new food items to their menu in the past year. If you haven’t yet, you need to try all of these!

First up is their Ahi Tuna Sashimi served over their house cabbage mix and drizzled with a chili lime vinaigrette.

Also on their appetizer menu, you’ve got to try out their new Vampire Dip which is a garlic, cheese, and artichoke dip served in a sourdough bread bowl with pita bread, carrots, and celery.

The steak on their existing menu was so popular, they decided to add a second! Now you can order their Steak ‘n Mash which is a 6-ounce filet topped with garlic butter and served with smashed fingerling potatoes and lemon pepper asparagus.

If you’re a pasta-lover, you’ll love their new Creamy Penne Pasta coated in a creamy basil sauce and mixed with artichoke hearts, pepper drops, and grilled chicken.

And probably our favorite new dish of all is their Texas Gulf Redfish topped with a charred garlic butter and cilantro chiffonade and served over a bed of pesto orzo.

The Tavern at Lakeside has truly become the perfect hangout spot and on any given night, you’re sure to see quite the (socially-distanced) crowd enjoying the atmosphere, food, and drinks. So, come try out their food, grab a drink, and play a couple of rounds of cornhole outside. But whatever you do, try that Redfish!

*The Tavern at Lakeside is located at 2600 Lakeside Parkway Ste 100, Flower Mound TX 75022.