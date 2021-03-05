5 COVID-19 deaths reported in Denton County since Wednesday

Denton County Public Health reported Wednesday that one more county resident had died as a result of COVID-19, and it reported Friday four more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the countywide death toll to 425.

The deaths reported since Wednesday include a Krum woman in her 50s and four men over 80; one of Little Elm, one of Hackberry, one of Avalon Memory Care in Carrollton and one of Cedar Crest in Lewisville.

“Please keep the families and friends of these community members who’ve passed away due to COVID-19 in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

DCPH also announced 449 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, 429 of which are active, as well as 624 new recoveries. The number of active cases in the county is now down to 11,739.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.