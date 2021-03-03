Parker files bill to establish the 1836 Project

This week, State Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, filed House Bill 2497 to establish the 1836 Project, an advisory committee with the task of preserving the state’s founding principles through patriotic education, as well as increasing knowledge of past and present policy decisions amongst current and future generations of Texans.

“Our state’s founding principles have never been more relevant than they are today,” Parker said in a statement. “Just as Gov. Abbott stated, ‘To know where we are going, we have to understand where we came from. The triumphs and tragedies, the lessons of the past, are the legacy we leave for the generations to come.’ As Texans, we must understand our history of opportunity and limited government in order for our legacy to last. While we welcome those looking to call Texas home, we must preserve our state’s diverse history and strong values that have enabled decades of boundless prosperity.”

Parker represents Texas House District 63, the southwestern portion of Denton County. Through the creation of the 1836 Project, Parker seeks to uphold Texas’ tradition of free government and preserve the state’s history.

“Throughout recent years, we have witnessed the destruction of historical monuments as many attempt to rewrite the past,” said Parker upon filing. “Many of our children are taught to denounce Texas history and do not understand what it means to be a virtuous citizen. By filing House Bill 2497, we celebrate Texas and work to always protect and remember the legacy of the Lone Star State.”