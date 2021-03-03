Lantana resident Amy Bundgus running for Denton ISD Board

Amy Bundgus, longtime resident of Denton County and Lantana, is running for the Place 2 seat on the Denton ISD Board of Trustees in the upcoming May 1 General Election.

Bundgus is seeking to succeed Jeanetta Smith, who withdrew her application after a long tenure on the Denton ISD Board. Sheryl English and Mark Osborne are also running for that seat.

A graduate of Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, Bundgus majored in Political Science and minored in Economics and Sociology, according to a news release from her campaign. A midwesterner who was farm-raised and public school educated, Bundgus says she knows the value of hard work and the importance of education for future success and opportunity.

Amy and her husband Mark have been married almost 10 years and have a blended family of seven children. Amy’s children have spent their years at Denton ISD schools including Borman, McMath, Blanton and Harpool. Her son Caleb is a 2016 graduate of Guyer High School and her son Ethan is a current Junior at Guyer High School. Amy and Mark support blended families in the community with marriage and family mentoring classes and support groups. Amy has a passion for children impacted by special needs, as she is the step-parent to two twin boys with Down Syndrome.

Amy has established her professional career in Learning and Leadership Development, focusing on business and corporate learning, technology learning, diversity and inclusion, and other important skills needed for success in today’s global marketplace.

Amy is running on a platform of being “a voice for families and the future.” She has a strong commitment to be a voice from these families to the education system, while ensuring learning tools and opportunities create employable and successful young people that have much to give to their community and their world.

Voters and residents can reach Amy Bundgus via Facebook, Twitter, her campaign website or by email at [email protected]