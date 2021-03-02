Weir: Copper Canyon Mayor Robertson running for reelection

The Town of Copper Canyon was incorporated on April 23, 1973. The population was approximately 200 people. Currently, the 4.25 square miles of CC has a population of 1300. Copper Canyon is located approximately six miles west of Lewisville. It is bordered by Highland Village, Flower Mound, Double Oak, Bartonville, and Argyle. The northern boundary of Copper Canyon is Orchid Hill Lane; the southern boundary is FM 407 (Justin Road); the eastern boundary is Chinn Chapel Road; and the western boundary is Copper Canyon Road. The Town of Copper Canyon is governed by elected town council members and an elected mayor.

The town’s current Mayor, Ron Robertson, is running for his second 2-year term of office. In the video interview Mayor Robertson talks about the most salient issues facing the town, the tax rate, budget and several other important topics. The Mayor sent the following biographical info:

“My name is Ron Robertson and I am running for Mayor of Copper Canyon in the May 1 election. You may or may not know me but I believe in order to get to know someone and where they are going, you need to know where they have been. Please bear with me while I share with you some things about my background, let you in on a few ideas about what I would like to see happen here in Copper Canyon in the future, and lastly ask for your support.”

Married 30 years to my soulmate and best friend, Sylvia, with 3 daughters and 6 grandchildren

Founder and CEO of one of the top 50 pool companies in the USA with 140 full time employees year round

Ask to serve as the first PTA President in Coppell ISD in 1987

In 1988 appointed to Coppell Parks Board

First President of Coppell YMCA

Elected to Coppell City Council in 1989, serving until 1997 with four years as Mayor Pro-Tem

Chaired Finance Committee and managed a budget of over $40 million a year

Relocated to Bartonville in 1999

Elected to Town Council 2001 and elected to serve as Mayor from 2002 to 2014

Negotiated with the developers of the Bartonville Kroger Center on FM 407 which now generates more than $400,000 in sales tax revenue annually to Bartonville

Instrumental in creating the first Bartonville Police Dept

Along with a strong town council, paid off bond debt early saving thousands of tax dollars

Managed an annual General Fund Budget in excess of one million dollars

Created the first Economic Development Committee

Developed and adopted the first Oil and Gas Ordinance in Denton County

Last but certainly not least, maintained the lowest tax rate in Denton County for all of the 12 years served

Relocated to Copper Canyon’s rural atmosphere 2-1/2 years ago and would very much like to help Copper Canyon to remain a small rural town

Achievements during Ron Robertson’s tenure as Mayor of Copper Canyon 2019-2021.

Created a Development Review Committee to simplify the zoning, platting and development process between homeowner, developers, and Town service providers such as Argyle Fire District and Cross Timbers Water.

Updated the 2004 comprehensive land use plan and development ordinances

Negotiated a new agreement with Denton County Sheriff’s department for Deputy Sheriff patrol service in Copper Canyon

Resurrected the Neighborhood Watch Program with Denton County Sheriff Department , local residents, and on-duty Deputy Sheriffs to “Keep Copper Canyon Safe”

Worked toward a solution to improve on the MS-4 drainage issue that plagues many citizens

Worked to reduce the tax rate. Brought tax credit freeze for residents 65 and over

Created a larger atmosphere of transparency in all areas of Town Management , Boards & Commissions

Worked town budget to save $1.3 to $1.5 million over the next 5 years including eliminating unnecessary legal and engineering fees

Updated an out-of-date town website to a more user-friendly site and one to keep residents informed of important issues

“If you want an open, transparent town government, a fair, respectable and equitable relationship with your town leadership, good stewardship of the town’s finances, a plan for dealing with and controlling growth while maintaining the vision of a rural Copper Canyon, then please consider a vote for someone with over 30 years experience in local government. Copper Canyon is at a challenging point in our growth and experience in leadership is the only way to navigate these next few years.”