Lewisville ISD changes end of semester, last day of school dates

The Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees approved several adjustments to its current school year calendar during a work session Monday night.

The third nine-week grading period, which was scheduled to end Friday, will now end a week later on March 12, due to the winter weather closures last month. The fourth semester, previously scheduled to begin March 9, will now begin on March 22.

The last day of school has also been moved up from May 26 to May 21, according to the district. March 8 remains a student holiday, and April 2 and 5 remain student/staff holidays.

The district will request a waiver from the Texas Education Agency to not have to make up for the four days missed during the February storm. With that waiver, April 26 will remain on the calendar as a bad weather day and will be a student/staff holiday if the district doesn’t have to take a bad weather day before then.

“LISD wants to thank both its families and its staff for the flexibility shown throughout this school year,” the district said in a news release. “It has truly been like no other in history, and has required the district to make changes throughout the school year, which is not typical for school calendars. It is our hope and plan that this is the last round of changes to the calendar.”

LISD is working on options to provide full-day programs for school-aged children at no cost to families that need help to bridge the adjusted calendar gap, and will release more information about that later.