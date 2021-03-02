Local residents can get free irrigation system check-up

The Upper Trinity Regional Water District is offering free irrigation system check-ups for local homeowners who receive water from the district, including Flower Mound, Highland Village, Lantana, Argyle, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Bartonville, Northlake and Justin.

As part of the voluntary program, a licensed irrigator will perform a check-up and identify potential problems with a homeowner’s irrigation system, such as a broken or misaligned sprinkler head and controller settings, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. During the check-up, the irrigator will discuss proper irrigation system maintenance, controller operation and efficient water habits with the homeowner, as well as provide a written report with suggested repairs and an estimated water savings amount.

To request this free check-up, fill out the online form. Upper Trinity will then process your request and if you qualify, an irrigator will contact you to schedule the check-up. The number of check-ups is limited. For more information on saving water outdoors, visit the UTRWD website.