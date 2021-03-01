Senior living company certified as COVID-19 vaccine provider

Civitas Senior Living, a senior living owner/operator and management company with one location in Flower Mound and many around DFW, has been certified as a COVID-19 Vaccine Provider by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Civitas is authorized to directly vaccinate all residents, employees, and essential caregivers at its 36 Texas-based communities, including The Oaks at Flower Mound. With this authorization, Civitas will be able to vaccinate its residents and staff without relying on the federal government COVID vaccination program involving on-site community clinics provided by area pharmacies, according to a company news release.

“Much like the rest of the senior living industry, we relied on the federal government program to provide COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Misty Miller, Chief Operating Offer of Civitas Senior Living. “With this new State of Texas certification, we won’t have to wait for local pharmacies to set up vaccination clinics at our communities. Civitas’ nurses will administer the vaccinations themselves and be able to respond to our communities’ needs swiftly and efficiently, providing necessary vaccines to our residents, employees, and families while keeping them safe and protected. It’s a game-changer in our ongoing fight to eradicate COVID-19 and keep our loved ones healthy.”

Civitas is partnering with Austin Geriatric Specialists to provide medical oversight and prescribing authority for the ongoing vaccination effort. Civitas had to meet the state’s strict regulations and protocols concerning vaccination storage, handling, and monitoring, as well as complete training required by the CDC.

“Since the beginning of this pandemic, our mission has been to protect our residents and staff,” said Bobby Lane, Chief Wellness Officer of Civitas Senior Living. “Becoming a COVID-19 Vaccine Provider is a testament not only to this mission but also our commitment to the vaccination effort and stopping COVID-19.”

Civitas will complete its current federally supported vaccination program. The company has submitted its request for its first allotment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Upon receiving it, Civitas will begin administering the vaccine as part of its ongoing role as a COVID-19 Vaccine Provider.