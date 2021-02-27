Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

Between Dec. 17 and Jan. 28, the Highland Village Police Department investigated three sexual assault reports, seven other assault cases, two minor drug cases and three DWIs. There was a burglary of a building in the 2900 block of Justin Road and a burglary of a vehicle in the 100 block of Sunday Haus Lane.

HVPD assisted Hickory Creek police in a search for a man wanted for manslaughter and burglary on Jan. 22. At 6:11 a.m., a Hickory Creek officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle headed south on I-35E. There was a brief vehicle pursuit, followed by a short foot chase, and then officers fell back to a perimeter and called for K9 and drone assistance. The Highland Village, Corinth, Lewisville and Lake Dallas police departments assisted with a ground search in the area, but it was unsuccessful. Denton police later located the suspect in Denton and took him into custody.