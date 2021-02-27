Denton County’s COVID-19 death toll rises by nine

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) announced on Saturday nine residents died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 407 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.

Today’s reported COVID-19 deaths include two women over 80 in assisted living canters, two men in their 70s, a man and three women in their 60s, and a male in his 50s.

“Today, as we report nine more individuals who’ve passed away from COVID-19, we ask you to pray for their families and friends,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Though our vaccinations are quickly increasing, we should all continue practicing public health measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Denton County.”

DCPH also announced 349 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, of which 319 are active cases. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 63,994 COVID-19 cases. DCPH also reported 467 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 51,406.

For local COVID-19 vaccine information, visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19vaccine. Weekly vaccine updates are emailed on Fridays to those on the DCPH Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.