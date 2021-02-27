Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Dec. 26, officers were dispatched to a reported theft at a construction site in the 400 block of Flower Mound Road. The construction owner reported that an unknown suspect(s) stole a Trackstar Pipe Fusion Machine valued $45,000 and caused $2,000 in damage to a backhoe. There are no suspects or leads.

On Jan. 6, police responded to a burglary at a CVS store in the 1100 block of Flower Mound Road. When officers arrived, they discovered the front door was damaged and the suspect had fled the scene. Surveillance video showed the suspect entered the building about 3 a.m. and took the MoneyGram printing machine and an unknown amount of blank money orders. No suspects have been identified.

A suspect was quickly arrested after he allegedly robbed the S&S convenience store at 516 Flower Mound Road at gunpoint on Jan. 23. A store employee told police that a man entered the store around 8:45 p.m., pointed a gun at him and took money from the cash register, cigarettes and the employee’s cell phone. No one was injured during the incident. Soon after, FMPD detectives tracked the cell phone’s location to Dallas and notified Dallas Police. Less than four hours after the robbery, Dallas police located Puron Newson, 27, who was in possession of the employee’s phone and a pistol believed to be used during the robbery. All the stolen property was recovered and Newson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful carry of a weapon by a felon, a drug offense and first-degree aggravated robbery.

A suspect was arrested on Jan. 23, a day after he allegedly fired a gun and stole merchandise from a Verizon store in Flower Mound. The man was trying to return something he had purchased and became irate when store employees refused to give him a refund while they kept asking him to put his mask back on. The suspect pulled out a gun and fired it once into the front wall, and the other customers and store employees scattered. The suspect then took merchandise valued about $2,300 and fled in his vehicle. Witnesses described the vehicle to police, and store employees gave the customer’s information to police, who quickly put out a warrant for the arrest of Luis Gomez Jr., of Flower Mound. Carrollton police located him the next day and arrested him on a warrant for first-degree aggravated robbery.