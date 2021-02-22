In Memoriam: Shirley Anne (Renner) Voirin

Shirley Anne (Renner) Voirin, a 35-year resident of Flower Mound, died peacefully on February 19, 2021 at the age of 90 years. Shirley was born on February 6, 1931 in Pittsburgh, PA to Paul R. Renner and Anna (Ross) Renner. She moved to Texas in 1986 to be near her adult daughters and 6 of her 7 grandchildren. Shirley later met and in 1991 married Orville Voirin of Flower Mound. Shirley and Orville enjoyed traveling but they most liked the quiet life on the farm. Shirley did manage to find time to pursue her interest in politics as a member of the Republican women’s association and serving as an elections precinct judge for Denton County. Shirley’s greatest and proudest accomplishment was the 2005 formation of a seniors program in Flower Mound that came to be known as Seniors In Motion. Shirley was a strong advocate for a dedicated senior community center in Flower Mound from the start in 1996 and in August 2011 that dream was realized. When the facility was opened hundreds of seniors enjoyed the Senior Center, originally named the Shirley Voirin Social Senior Center. After outgrowing this facility a new one was built and opened May 14, 2015. For her efforts Shirley is honored with a ballroom named for her in the new Flower Mound Senior Center. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, husband Orville Voirin, and brother Paul Robert Renner. Shirley is survived by one son, Gary (Chong) McVaney, Sterling, VA; daughters Sheryl Refsland, Denton, TX and Karen (Mark) Meier, Denton, TX; and her much loved grandchildren and great grandchildren, Tim Refsland of Denton, TX; Michael (Jodi) Refsland of Minneapolis, MN; Robert (Steve Cox) Refsland of Minneapolis, MN; Brenna (McVaney) Pilot of Alexandria, VA; Benjamin Meier of Alexandria, VA; Jamie (Jacob) Meier-Moreno of Fort Worth; Steven (Lauren) Meier and great grand-daughters Gabriella, Grace and Kathryn Meier of Grand Island, NE; and a sister Barbara Korlaski of Omaha, NE. Shirley will be remembered for her faith, her willingness to help others and her passion for the development of a program for area seniors to have a supportive environment and facility where they could expand new friendships, engage in good conversation, and just enjoy life. Shirley’s remains will be returned to her childhood home in Pennsylvania.