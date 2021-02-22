Denton County adds 16 COVID-19 deaths to its tally; hospitalizations trending downward

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) announced on Monday 16 residents died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 398 deaths in Denton County. But there is some good news.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is trending downward.

On Feb. 16, Denton County Judge Andy Eads received notification from Texas Health and Human Services that Trauma Service Area E, which includes Denton County, has had seven consecutive days where total hospital capacity was 15 percent or less.

The restrictions put in place in early December will be lifted, which will allow restaurants to increase capacity to 75 percent and bars to reopen at 50 percent capacity. In addition, all licensed hospitals may resume elective surgeries.

Reported COVID-19 deaths on Monday include: Two women and one man in their 80’s, a man and women in their 70’s, six men in their 60’s, and a male in his 50s. Three women and a man, all over 80 years old, who resided in assistant living centers were also victims of the virus.

“As we report these 16 deaths due to COVID-19, we ask for you to please keep their families and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Though we are vaccinating more individuals weekly, we should all continue to wear masks, socially distance, and wash and sanitize hands frequently to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Denton County.”

DCPH also announced 991 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, of which 892 are active cases. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 61,156 COVID-19 cases. DCPH also reported 3,829 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 48,805.

“We’re seeing both continued COVID-19 transmission, as well as a backlog of reports stemming from the winter weather challenges last week,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, DCPH Director. “DCPH will be reporting new cases daily to include those from prior weeks, but our website will also continue to note the onset date of illness, highlighting the active case trends. This pandemic news is improving, but it’s not over.”