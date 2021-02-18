Denton issues Boil Water Notice

The city of Denton issued a Boil Water Notice on Wednesday evenings for all customers of the city’s water utilities.

A sudden loss in pressure below acceptable levels at several locations throughout the water distribution system triggered the Boil Water Notice, according to a news release from the city. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

The Boil Water Notice will be in effect at least until Friday, until tests confirm that the water meets state and federal drinking water standards.

Denton joins other cities around Dallas-Fort Worth that have issued Boil Water Notices, including Roanoke and Northlake. Other places in southern Denton County, including Lewisville and Flower Mound, have requested residents limit their water use but have not issued Boil Water Notices, as of 7 p.m. Wednesday.