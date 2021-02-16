Local schools closed all week

The four school districts in southern Denton County — Argyle, Denton, Lewisville and Northwest ISDs — all announced Tuesday that they will remain closed through the rest of the week.

School was out Monday for the Presidents Day holiday, and the local districts took their time in cancelling school for Tuesday, then for Wednesday, and now they’ve all decided to keep schools closed through the rest of the week because of the weather and power outages.

Many residents in the area are experiencing rolling power outages, so the cold, snowy weather combined with ongoing outages led the districts to completely cancel classes, virtual and in-person.

“With so many of our families without utilities, our teachers as well, it would be really difficult for us to have any kind of school this week,” said Dr. Jamie Wilson, Denton ISD superintendent, in a video posted to social media Tuesday night.