Winter weather, dangerous cold in Denton County’s forecast

Some freezing rain is possible over the next few days in Denton County, followed by dangerously cold weather this weekend in North Texas.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service is expecting patchy freezing rain and drizzle late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning throughout most of DFW. Denton has a forecast low of 29 degrees. Drivers are urged to use extra caution through midday Wednesday, especially on bridges and overpasses.

After a high temperature of about 39 Wednesday, occasional freezing rain is expected in Denton County late Wednesday night through Thursday, which could also impact driving conditions.

Temperatures are expected to continue to plunge as the week continues. There’s a forecast low of 25 Thursday night, high of 33 on Friday, and low of 22 on Friday night. Saturday and Sunday are expected to have slight chances of snow and sleet, with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens. The arctic blast could bring temperatures to record low values, according to the weather service.

Residents should start now to take precautions to protect the four Ps: people, plants, pets and pipes. Susan Allen with the Lewisville restoration company Mr. Restore said that when there are three consecutive days with temperatures below freezing, “that’s when you start seeing major issues with pipes.”

Residents should open their cabinets to allow heat to reach the pipes under sinks, turn their sinks on to drip, cover their outdoor faucets and disconnect outdoor hoses. It’s also important to know that pipes may not burst upon freezing, but when they begin thawing. If using space heaters, make sure there are no frayed wires and that they’re not too close to furniture or curtains.