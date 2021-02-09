Denton County cancels Thursday’s vaccine clinic at speedway

Denton County Public Health’s second dose vaccine clinic originally scheduled for Thursday is canceled due to anticipated icy conditions.

Forecasters indicate the temperatures on Thursday may not rise above freezing following an overnight chance of freezing rain and sleet, so the county is moving the appointments that would have been made for Thursday to Friday.

“We do not want to bring our residents out on icy roads or have our crews and volunteers working in below-freezing weather,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said.

On Friday, DCPH plans to administer approximately 3,000 second doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to those due the previous day, as well as 4,500 first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The appointment-only clinic will be held from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Friday at Texas Motor Speedway. Appointments will be sent by Wednesday evening via email and text message to those individuals awaiting their second dose from DCPH as well as those next in the Vaccine Interest Portal waitlist for first dose scheduling, according to a DCPH news release.

“While we know our community members are eager to be vaccinated, the health and safety of the attendees, staff and volunteers is most important,” said Dr. Matt Richardson, director of DCPH. “We are hopeful the weather will be more cooperative Friday for a safe, efficient, and effective vaccine clinic.”

DCPH also announced Tuesday that it has confirmed 681 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, 603 of which are active, as well as 631 new recoveries. There are now 14,761 active cases in the county.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

