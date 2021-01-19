Flower Mound moves all public meetings to virtual-only

Last week, the town of Flower Mound announced that it is moving all public meetings to be only held virtually for more than a month.

Starting with the Planning & Zoning Commission on Monday, Jan. 25, all Town Council and Board/Commission public meetings will be held virtually through the end of February, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. To view all upcoming public meetings, go to www.flower-mound.com/calendar and select the “Town Calendar” option. For information about how to watch and participate in virtual meetings, visit www.flower-mound.com/onlinemeeting.