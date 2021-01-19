Photographers invited to Flower Mound cover photo contest

The town of Flower Mound is looking for its next Annual Report cover shot, and it’s inviting local photographers to submit their photos for consideration.

The cover photo should highlight Flower Mound’s beauty or community spirit, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The contest is open to the general public and photos must be submitted by 5 p.m. Feb. 5. The winner will received a $75 Visa gift card.

For more details and to submit your photo to be considered, click here. Submitted photos will not be utilized without owner permission. View the winning photograph that was featured in the 2019 Annual Report.