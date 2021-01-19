Denton County reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths

Denton County Public Health reported eight additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the countywide death toll to 257.

The deaths reported Tuesday include a Corinth man in his 50s, a women in her 70s who resided at Brinker Denton SCC, a man in his 70s who resided at Pilot Point Care Center, two women — one in her 70s and one over 80 — of unincorporated southeast Denton County, a man over 80 of unincorporated northwest Denton County, a man over 80 who resided at Cedar Crest in Lewisville and a Northlake woman over 80.

“Please keep the families of these eight individuals who died of COVID-19 in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We are planning additional vaccination clinics as we receive additional doses by the state. In the meantime, we ask everyone to continue practicing the CDC guidelines of wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing hands.”

DCPH also reported 1,064 new cases, 877 of which are active, as well as 1,067 new recoveries. There are now 13,916 active COVID-19 cases in the county and 33,163 total recoveries.

However, there is some “good news” about the state of the pandemic in the county. DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson said during the Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations are slowly going down. Over the past week, those numbers have declined, and the number of active cases each day is apparently plateauing after months of surging.

“We all need to hope and pray this a trend,” he said. “It looks to be good news. We hope that continues.”

Regarding the vaccine, new doses are being allocated to Denton County and being administered each week. The demand continues to far exceed supply.

“We are still very much in an environment of scarcity,” Richardson said.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.