Denton ISD adds four student holidays to the schedule

Last month, the Denton ISD Board of Trustees agreed to change four instructional days to student holidays for the upcoming semester.

The changed days will be professional development days for staff. All campuses and offices will be open to the public, but students will not have class on the designated days, according to a news release from Denton ISD.

“We feel that these four days, one each in January, February, March and April represent important time needed for our teachers during this very unusual school year,” said Jamie Wilson, superintendent of schools. “By utilizing these four days, teachers will have the time needed to plan, work and collaborate together. By giving these four days back to them for their own professional development, the intent is for our teachers to get the work done in their classrooms that they need to get done without having students present.”

The board’s approval changed the following from instructional days to student holidays:

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Monday, Feb. 15

Monday, March 15

Monday, April 12

This modification to the calendar is made possible without extending the school year as a result of a professional development waiver, according to the district.