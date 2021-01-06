6 more Denton County residents die of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Wednesday that six more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 224.

The deaths reported Wednesday include a Flower Mound woman over 80, a woman in her 70s who resided in southwest unincorporated Denton County, a Dallas woman over 80 and three Lewisville residents: a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s and a woman over 80.

“We continue to see an increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases and hospitalizations as we begin a new year,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Today, we are sadly reporting the deaths of six individuals as a result of COVID-19 and ask that you keep their families in your prayers.”

DCPH also announced 647 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, 621 of which are active, as well as 359 new recoveries. There are now 13,046 active cases in the county.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday at North Central Texas College’s exchange parking garage, 319 East Sycamore St., beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.