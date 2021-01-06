6 more Denton County residents die of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Wednesday that six more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 224.
The deaths reported Wednesday include a Flower Mound woman over 80, a woman in her 70s who resided in southwest unincorporated Denton County, a Dallas woman over 80 and three Lewisville residents: a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s and a woman over 80.
“We continue to see an increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases and hospitalizations as we begin a new year,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Today, we are sadly reporting the deaths of six individuals as a result of COVID-19 and ask that you keep their families in your prayers.”
DCPH also announced 647 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, 621 of which are active, as well as 359 new recoveries. There are now 13,046 active cases in the county.
DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday at North Central Texas College’s exchange parking garage, 319 East Sycamore St., beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19.
To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:
- Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
- Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
- Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently
- Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results
Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.