Parker denounces violence at U.S. Capitol

Elected officials who represent the Flower Mound area spoke out against violence at the United States Capitol on Wednesday.

Trump supporters stormed into some of the most restricted areas outside and inside the building, while members of Congress were placed under a lockdown. The day’s business, a ceremonial counting of the Electoral College, was halted as members of Congress sheltered in place. Click here for more information.

“Our great Nation has no tolerance for the violence we see in Washington today,” said State Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound. “America was founded over 200 years ago with systems in place to ensure the preservation of a free and just society. We must honor our founding principles and denounce such flagrant attacks on our democracy. I pray for our public safety officers and those working to restore peace throughout our country. May God heal these United States of America!”

U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, TX-26, posted a short tweet Wednesday thanking the Capitol police and adding that “violence is never an acceptable answer.”