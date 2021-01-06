Annual MLK celebration to be held virtually

The 28th Annual Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Lewisville High School will take place virtually this year.

The nonpolitical, interfaith event will highlight Dr. King’s ideals: elimination of all forms of prejudice, equality of races and gender, sustainable development and international peace, according to a news release. It is scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 18 with the theme of “A Beloved Community: Justice for All” and will be accessible here.

Author and lecturer Tracy Brown, a recognized expert on diversity and inclusion, will deliver the keynote address. Recognition and winners of art, essay and photo contests for 4th-12th-grade students who will receive cash prizes ranging from $25 to $250, plus video presentations by Lewisville High School dancers and students will take place.

Residents may visit the MCL Grand at 100 North Charles St. in Lewisville from Jan. 23 – Feb. 20 to view a display of the art winners’ work. Admission will be free.

Any donations made will help honor the memory and legacy of Dr. King by funding a Dr. King Service Award in Honor of Vernell Gregg scholarship for a graduating LISD senior. A former LISD teacher, former LISD Board of Trustees member and chairman-emeritus of the 2019 MLK Day Organizing committee, Vernell Gregg was instrumental in the inception of the MLK Day celebration.

For more information, call 972-410-3682 or visit www.MLKofNorthTexas.org.