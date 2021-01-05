Flower Mound principal moved out of ICU

Flower Mound High School Principal Chad Russell is improving after being hospitalized weeks ago with severe complications from COVID-19.

Russell was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus around Thanksgiving, and after about three weeks he was admitted to a local hospital with double pneumonia. Russell was then sedated and intubated, and four days before Christmas he was transferred to a hospital in Oklahoma City for ECMO treatment (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation), which has saved the lives of many critically ill COVID-19 patients. After arriving there, it was discovered that he was not a candidate for the procedure, so he has been receiving treatment in the ICU since then.

A CaringBridge webpage has been set up for Russell and his family, and several updates have been shared there saying his condition has been improving slowly but surely. He was taken off the ventilator on Thursday, and moved out of the ICU on Monday. Chad’s wife, Jennifer Russell, said he also tested negative for COVID-19 and she’s going to finally get to see him Tuesday.

Jennifer said their family greatly appreciates the prayers and support they’ve received from the community.

“It has really been overwhelming,” Jennifer said.

Chad was named principal of FMHS in April 2019. Before that, he was the principal of Lamar Middle School for a few years after spending 10 years as an assistant principal at FMHS.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family.