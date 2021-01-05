Argyle ISD adds virtual instruction days to the schedule

Argyle ISD, which returns to school Tuesday, will have several days this semester where all students will be learning virtually.

Before the winter break, the Argyle ISD Board of Trustees approved a waiver for the district to convert four days to virtual learning, which will afford teachers additional planning and professional development time along with student engagement opportunities, according to a news release from the district. Teachers will communicate with students and parents regarding the expectations on these assigned “virtual days” as they draw closer.

The district-wide virtual instruction days are scheduled for: