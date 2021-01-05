Home
Southern Denton County Schools

Argyle ISD adds virtual instruction days to the schedule

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment
Post Ad – Top

Argyle ISD, which returns to school Tuesday, will have several days this semester where all students will be learning virtually.

Before the winter break, the Argyle ISD Board of Trustees approved a waiver for the district to convert four days to virtual learning, which will afford teachers additional planning and professional development time along with student engagement opportunities, according to a news release from the district. Teachers will communicate with students and parents regarding the expectations on these assigned “virtual days” as they draw closer.

The district-wide virtual instruction days are scheduled for:

  • Friday, Jan. 29
  • Monday, Feb. 22
  • Friday, March 5
  • Friday, April 16

About The Author

Mark Smith

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related posts