Guyer advances to state semifinals after 3OT win over Prosper

It was a dog fight until the bitter end, but Guyer is moving on to advance to the state semifinals, winning a 30-24 thriller against district foe Prosper on Saturday afternoon.

It was defensive struggle the first half of the game, with a 3-3 tie going into the break.

The Guyer and Prosper defenses each came up with two interceptions in the first half.

Michael Mayfield kicked a 25-yard field goal for the Wildcats with 11:16 remaining in the second quarter to the tie the game up for Guyer after trailing early on.

In the second half, Eli Stowers connected with Jace Wilson on a 15-yard touchdown pass to make it 10-3 Wildcats with 4:11 remaining in the third quarter.

Prosper tied the game at 10 with 3:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, and it was 10-10 at the end of regulation.

In overtime, Prosper took a 17-10 lead, but Guyer came right back and scored on a 13-yard run from Stowers to make it 17-17.

On its second possession, Guyer scored on a 17-yard run from Stowers to take a 24-17 lead in the game.

Prosper tied it back up on its next possession.

In triple overtime, the Wildcats sealed the deal with a 5-yard run from Stowers to win 30-24 to move on to the state semifinals.

Guyer (11-2, 5-1) will face the winner of the Cedar Hill/Rockwall Heath game next Saturday at 1 p.m. at McKinney ISD Stadium.