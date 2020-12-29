8 more Denton County residents die of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Tuesday that eight more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 206.

The deaths reported Tuesday include a Carrollton man in his 40s, a man in his 50s who lived in unincorporated southeast Denton County, a woman in her 60s who lived in unincorporated northeast Denton County, a man in his 70s who lived in unincorporated northwest Denton County, a woman in her 70s from The Colony, a Lewisville woman over 80 and a man and a woman over 80 who lived at Cedar Crest Senior Living in Lewisville.

“We are asking everyone to continue practicing the safety measures of wearing masks, social distancing, and washing hands, to slow the spread of COVID-19 within Denton County,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Please keep the families of these eight individuals in your thoughts and prayers.”

DCPH also announced 835 new cases, 747 of which are active, and 358 new recoveries. There are now 12,502 active cases and 25,386 total recoveries in Denton County.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Jan. 5 at the UNT Discovery Park, 2940 North Elm St., beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.