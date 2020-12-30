Denton County approves eviction prevention funding

On Tuesday, the Denton County Commissioners Court approved $771,536 in federal CARES Act funding for eviction prevention services provided by the United Way of Denton County and other local nonprofits.

“Providing assistance to our residents facing the possibility of eviction is important to us,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

The funding is effective immediately, before other state and federal programs go into effect, and will last through Jan. 22, according to a UWDC news release. President Donald Trump’s recent signing of the additional COVID-19 Relief Bill gave the county the ability to extend the expenditures deadline beyond the original date of Dec. 30. The funding is from the original CARES Act passed in March.

“Within 48 hours of President Trump signing the COVID Relief Bill on Sunday and with swift action from Denton County Commissioners Court, we are excited to announce applications for financial assistance to avoid evictions are being processed by United Way of Denton County and our network of nonprofit partners,” said Gary Henderson, President & CEO of United Way of Denton County. “This rapid response to ongoing pandemic relief, the result of years of building effective county-wide partnerships, will prevent eviction for thousands of households across Denton County.”

United Way of Denton County has resumed the COVID Relief & Recovery Eviction Prevention program effective immediately and notified its nonprofit partners Christian Community Action, Denton County Friends of the Family, Giving Hope, Grace Like Rain, Interfaith Ministries, Metrocrest Services, Next Steps The Colony and The Salvation Army of Denton and Lewisville to resume submitting applications for assistance.

“We recognized the need for providing three weeks of additional funding to create a bridge between the COVID Relief & Recovery Eviction Prevention program and new programs that will assist residents in need through state grants and funds earmarked in the COVID-19 Relief Bill signed into law on Sunday,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell. “We do not want our residents falling through the cracks and facing homelessness.”

Denton County residents in need of assistance with rent, mortgage or utility payments can go to www.unitedwaydenton.org/covidrelief for more information and detailed instructions on how to apply for assistance.