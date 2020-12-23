Flower Mound among safest U.S. cities to raise a child, study says

Flower Mound ranked in the top 10 among “Safest Cities to Raise a Child” in the country, according to a study by SafeWise, a community-focused security organization.

To compile the list, researchers examined the FBI’s 2018 violent and property crime report statistics and ranked cities based on violent crimes, property crimes and registered sex offenders living in the cities. Municipalities with populations less than 75,000 were not considered.

Flower Mound ranked No. 7 this year after placing 5th last year. With a violent crime rate of 0.57 per 1,000, a property crime rate of 8.44 per 1,000 and a sex offender rate of 0.2 per 1,000, Flower Mound is the only Texas community in the top 20.

