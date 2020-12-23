Home
Flower Mound accepting vendor applications for Art in the Park Festival

A local artist shows off her work at a past Highland Village Art Festival. The town of Flower Mound is preparing for its first ever Art in the Park Festival. Photo courtesy of the city of Highland Village

The town of Flower Mound is now accepting vendor applications for the town’s first Art in the Park Festival, scheduled for May 8 at Heritage Park, 600 Spinks Road.

The festival will feature live performances, local artwork, a special art treasure hunt, a recycled fashion show, hands-on activities, a community mural and more, according to a town news release.

Anyone who wants to exhibit their artwork during the event can fill out this vendor application form. Vendors can rent booth space beginning at $50. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on April 16. For more information, email [email protected].

