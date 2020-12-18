Justin, Denton residents die of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Friday that three more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 183.

The deaths reported Friday include a woman in her 60s who resided at Longmeadow Healthcare Center in Justin, and a man and a woman in their 70s from Denton.

“As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, we are also reporting the deaths of three individuals due to COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We ask that you bestow prayers upon the families of these individuals. Our hospitals, which are quickly filling, have medical staff in the trenches fighting the battle against this virus. We can help by doing our part to stay healthy and safe by wearing masks, social distancing, and washing and sanitizing hands frequently.”

DCPH also announced 702 new COVID-19 cases in the county, 596 of which are active, as well as 282 new recovers. There are now 10,746 active cases in the county, a number that continues to rise by the hundreds every day.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Tuesday at the UNT Discovery Park, 2940 North Elm St., beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.