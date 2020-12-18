Kids Kastle reopens Saturday

Kids Kastle will reopen Saturday, according to the city of Highland Village.

The playground at Unity Park has been closed since Dec. 2, 2019 for the giant play structure to be torn down and rebuilt with new features for local children to enjoy. The original Kids Kastle, located at 2200 Briarhill Blvd., was built in 1994 and was in need of improvements, according to the city. Voters approved $600,000 in funding for the re-build of Kids Kastle in the November 2017 bond election.

The new Kids Kastle is an all-inclusive playground with a play area for 2-5-year-olds and one for 5-12-year-olds. It includes 60 play features, including the most-requested one by kids during the design process, an 85-foot zip line. There’s also an all-inclusive merry-go-round, a Woodland Fort Climber, a 24-foot-long Caterpillar, a 6-foot-tall Climbing Rock, the Apollo spinner, the Giant Meteor Climber and much more.

The surfacing throughout the playground is synthetic turf ,which is the only antistatic protection synthetic turf available and made in the United States, according to the city. The surfacing infill is Envirofill, which is the cleanest turf infill as it uses Microban antimicrobial protection to help prevent the growth of bacteria and microbes that can cause stains, odors, and product deterioration.

For parents, the new Kids Kastle has four separate covered benches and one large seating area under the 16×16-foot metal roof shelter with an outlet and USB chargers.

The project was delayed some by the coronavirus pandemic, as the city had wanted to have more community members involved in the project’s construction this year.