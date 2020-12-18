Argyle flies past Lindale to claim state title

Home
Argyle QB CJ Rogers helped to lead the Eagles to their second state title in school history. (Photo by Nicholas West)

The Argyle Eagles won their second state championship in school history on Friday night, defeating Lindale by a score of 49-21.

Argyle (16-0, 6-0) drove 74 yards on its opening drive and scored on a 1-yard run from Tito Byce.

Later in the first quarter, Byce scored on a 4-yard run to make it 14-0 and tacked on a two-yard run nine seconds later to make it 21-0 Argyle in the first quarter.

Byce scored his fourth touchdown of the night on a 4-yard run in the second quarter to make it 28-0 at the half.

Byce finished the game with 152 yards rushing and was named Offensive MVP of the game.

Lindale scored a touchdown in the third to make it 28-7, but Argyle answered with a 1-yard pass from CJ Rogers to Jasper Lott to make it 35-7 Argyle.

Rogers followed that up with a 43-yard pass to Ward McCollum to make it 42-7 Eagles with less than two minutes to play in the third.

Lindale scored once again, but Argyle answered when Rogers and Lott hooked up a second time on a 4-yard pass late in the fourth quarter.

Rogers finished the game with 352 yards passing and three touchdowns.

Zach Stewart was named Defensive MVP.

