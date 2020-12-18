Argyle flies past Lindale to claim state title

The Argyle Eagles won their second state championship in school history on Friday night, defeating Lindale by a score of 49-21.

Argyle (16-0, 6-0) drove 74 yards on its opening drive and scored on a 1-yard run from Tito Byce.

Later in the first quarter, Byce scored on a 4-yard run to make it 14-0 and tacked on a two-yard run nine seconds later to make it 21-0 Argyle in the first quarter.

Byce scored his fourth touchdown of the night on a 4-yard run in the second quarter to make it 28-0 at the half.

Byce finished the game with 152 yards rushing and was named Offensive MVP of the game.

Lindale scored a touchdown in the third to make it 28-7, but Argyle answered with a 1-yard pass from CJ Rogers to Jasper Lott to make it 35-7 Argyle.

Rogers followed that up with a 43-yard pass to Ward McCollum to make it 42-7 Eagles with less than two minutes to play in the third.

Lindale scored once again, but Argyle answered when Rogers and Lott hooked up a second time on a 4-yard pass late in the fourth quarter.

Rogers finished the game with 352 yards passing and three touchdowns.

Zach Stewart was named Defensive MVP.