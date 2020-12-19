Guyer advances in playoffs after double overtime win

In what turned out to be a back-and-forth affair on Saturday afternoon, Guyer won a thriller in double overtime to advance to the regionals.

The Wildcats (9-2, 5-1) prevailed in a 38-31 victory over Arlington.

Arlington jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, but the second quarter was all Wildcats.

It started with a 97-yard drive that was capped off by a 1-yard touchdown run from Byron Phillips.

Guyer forced a Colts punt, and then drove 84 yards to make it 14-7, also on a 1-yard run from Phillips, and the Wildcats led by seven at the break.

Arlington tied it up late in the third quarter, but Guyer came right back and scored on a 37-yard touchdown pass from Eli Stowers from Bryson Riggs to make it 21-14 Wildcats.

Arlington tied it up again on the ensuing drive and it was 21-21 headed into the fourth quarter.

Guyer took the ball 60 yards on its first possession of the fourth and scored on a 4-yard run from Phillips to regain the lead for the Wildcats.

Arlington tied the game up with 5:12 remaining in the fourth quarter, and the game went into overtime.

The Colts kicked a field goal on their opening possession to take a 31-28 lead in OT.

Michael Mayfield answered with a 36-yard field goal to tie the game back up for the Wildcats.

It was Guyer’s turn on offense, and the Wildcats scored on a 3-yard run from Stowers to take a 38-31 lead in double overtime.

The defense held and Guyer will advance.

The Wildcats will play Abilene at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 26 at Globe Life Park in the regional round.