Flower Mound bands shine at state contest

Three Lewisville ISD band programs impressed fans and judges alike at the 2020 6A UIL State Marching Band Contest.

The contest, which was held Dec. 15 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, featured 20 qualifying band programs from across the state. The Flower Mound and Marcus high school bands in Flower Mound earned third and fourth place respectively. On the east side of the district, Hebron High School placed second.

“The LISD marching band programs are standard setting organizations in Texas and across the nation,” said Amanda Drinkwater, LISD Director of Fine Arts. “It was particularly gratifying to see the Hebron, Flower Mound, and Marcus bands perform and excel at the 2020 UIL 6A State Marching Band event as they have worked diligently under challenging circumstances throughout the summer and fall.”

Drinkwater added, “Directors significantly modified their programs and processes to operate safely and to keep students participating on the field and in the classroom. LISD could not be prouder of the work they have done or the beautiful performances they put forth at this year’s UIL Region, Area, and State events.”

The Flower Mound High School Band, led by Director Brent Biskup, performed their bronze-medal earning program, “Pollock.” Flower Mound Band’s associate directors are Jana Harvey, Kyle Ayoub and David Gronneberg with drum majors Hannah Bang, Joey Risberg, Mitchell Robinson and Kathir Seralaathan.

“You have to value each and every connection you make with your band members,” Bang, a senior, said about what she’s learned while being a part of the FMHS band. “I realized how different individuals make our program better.”

The Marcus High School Band, led by Director Jeffrey D. Jones, performed their program, “The Power of Progress.” Marcus Band’s associate directors are Kennan Wylie, Nick VandenBush, Logan Stalcup and John Leonard with drum majors Dina Bratanovic, Stella Bologna and Kenzie Knafelz.

“We are really grateful to have wonderful staff, teachers, parents and families that allowed us to have this opportunity,” said Marcus senior Ben Sunderman, who also serves as the band’s brass captain.

With another outstanding showing at the bi-annual contest, LISD and its band programs continue to leave a mark on music education.